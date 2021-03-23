How the homeless community can still get their stimulus payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Despite not having bank accounts or fixed addresses, there are still ways for the homeless community to collect their stimulus payments.

“They don’t necessarily have to have a job, or bank account… that’s the trouble that they usually have with filing taxes or being eligible for any kind of government assistance like this,” said Tricia Hook, one of the owners of Family Tax Company.

Someone who is homeless can collect their stimulus payments as long as they have a social security number, are a U.S. citizen, cannot be claimed as a dependent on anyone else’s returns and makes less than $80,000 per year, according to Hook.

The first step is to find a tax preparer or location to prepare what’s called an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) return, which according to Hook, is essentially just a zero tax return that they’re filing with the federal government. Locations that will do this, oftentimes for free, can be found here.

On the return is where the recovery rebate credit form can be filled out.

“Basically what will happen when they go into file a tax return is, they’ll say they ‘don’t have any income, I’m here just to file for my stimulus payment,'” said Hook. “It’ll just ask how much did you receive for your first stimulus payment, we put zero there. How much did you receive for your second, put zero there.”

Another option is to do this online using the Non-Filer’s tool, which Hook said is essentially filing a zero tax return on the IRS’s website. However, this could be difficult for someone who doesn’t have a way to verify their identity to register with the IRS because they typically use a cell phone bill, a credit card statement, or a mortgage a home loan that is in your name, according to Hook.

A third option for the homeless community is to go to a public library and use a computer there to fill out a free tax form such as Free Tax USA.

Hook said anyone filing out this form now would qualify for the first payment of $1,200 and then second of $600 for a total of $1,800. They wouldn’t be eligible for the most recent $1,400 payment until they file their 2021 taxes next spring.

If the IRS does not have bank account information for the person filing, that $1,800 will be put on an EIP card.

“They can use it just like a debit card, there’s only a certain amount of money on it, but they would have access to the stimulus payment to help them out like the rest of us gotten,” said Hook.

One of the biggest challenges is that someone who is homeless is unsure of where to have the EIP cards sent.

“Around here we suggest seeing if the [homeless] shelter will let them use their address or they have a family member or friend, that will send you know they can use their address to send this stuff to,” said Hook.

A post office box is another option as a place to have the card sent to.

Hook’s biggest piece of advice to the homeless community is to be aware and make sure they use a service that has their best interests in mind.

“Not a service that is there to just take part of that stimulus from them as payment for doing the taxes,” said Hook. “There are plenty of services out there that will do it for free, and I wouldn’t want to see the help that they’re being given cut into by someone who’s greedy.”

Information about the third round of stimulus payments can be found here.