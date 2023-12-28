FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While nobody owns a crystal ball, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan has a good guess at what Hoosiers will pay at the pump in 2024.

“It’s probably a much shorter list as to what doesn’t go into our forecast,” De Haan said. “Things like geopolitical developments … oil production including US oil production which is now at record levels … and things like the economy.”

But after sifting through all the relevant factors, GasBuddy predicts that on average across each day of the year, Hoosiers will save some money next year.

“The average in Indiana in 2024 for what you pay at the pump will be in the ballpark of $3.23 to $3.56 a gallon,” DeHaan predicts.

That represents a dip in price for Indiana as GasBuddy predicts the year to follow 2023.

“All in all, 2024 is going to feel very similar to 2023, but when you do the calculation, you’re going to spend a little bit less in the year ahead,” DeHaan said.

That means that the month-to-month predictions will follow typical patterns.

De Haan said January and February will feature low prices, with most days holding below $3.00.

De Haan also said March, April and May will feature prices that feel “off to the races.”

“But then they should settle back down in June, and the summer should see prices into the mid and upper threes,” De Haan said.

In the fall, De Haan said prices will descend, and could even dip below $3

One narrative that De Haan said doesn’t hold any truth is that gas prices are different during an election year.

“Americans do the same thing year in and year out, I can’t find a single person who said ‘oh it’s an election year I’ll take a road trip,'” De Haan said. “These seasonality trends are the same year in and year out.”