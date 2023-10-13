FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While this Saturday’s Annular Eclipse won’t leave us completely in the dark (you’ll have to wait until this upcoming April), we’ll see some reduced sunlight across our area. Below, you’ll find a list of a few cities in our area and the percentage of sunlight that will be blocked during the maximum point in the eclipse!

Angola – 38.8%

Auburn – 39.4%

Bluffton – 40.6%

Churubusco – 40.1%

Columbia City – 40.5%

Decatur – 40.1%

Fremont – 38.6%

Fort Wayne – 40%

Garrett – 39.5%

Huntertown – 39.8%

Huntington – 41%

Markle – 40.8%

New Haven – 39.8%

Ossian – 40.4%

Portland – 40.8%

Wabash – 41.7%

Warren – 41.2%

Woodburn – 39.4%

Most of the state of Indiana will see approximately 40-50% of sunlight reduced at the maximum point of the eclipse. The northeast corner of Indiana is set to see the LEAST amount of sunlight reduced during the eclipse. However, the further southwest you go in Indiana, the more sunlight will be reduced!

If you’re looking for a way to not only watch the eclipse, but learn about it as well, Science Central has you covered tomorrow! They will have eclipse glasses available for purchase as well as special themed events surrounding the event.