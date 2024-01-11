FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ahead of Friday’s weather system – INDOT Crews will be hitting the roads early to make sure the streets are as safe as possible for city residents.

Friday rain and snow which can create a slippery slushy mess and be difficult for crews to pretreat the roads ahead of time.

Officials say because of the rain they weren’t able to pretreat the roads with their brine solution due to the risk of run-off.

Next week when we see high temperatures only in the single digits, it’ll be even harder for crews to treat the roads as salt is mostly effective up to 20 degrees and above. INDOT says they have other chemical solutions handy for those colder temperatures.

Hunter Petroviak with INDOT Northeast says ahead of this system moving in there are some things you could be doing to better prepare yourself as well.

He warns residents to “…stay home if you can, you know, I mean if you don’t have to be out why go out, but if you do have to travel give yourself plenty of extra travel time.”

He also says if you come across a city or INDOT truck working to be patient as they need to drive slower to properly treat the roads. It’s also important to give them plenty of space as they have many blind spots.

INDOT’s biggest piece of advice for those daring the wintery conditions is to drive slow and be safe while out on the roads.