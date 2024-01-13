FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last year, nearly 300 customers had meters freeze and break.

City Utilities says a small trickle of lukewarm water can help protect your water meter and pipes during cold temperatures.

You’ll also find it useful to know where your master valve or main water shut off is.

This is imperative to be able to quickly turn off all water coming into the house if you do end up with a broken pipe.

Officials with City Utilities also recommend wrapping pipes that run through unheated garages or crawl spaces to prevent freezing.

Open doors below your sink, especially if the sink is against an exterior wall.

Opening the cabinet doors will allow warm air to reach the pipes.

If you know that your water heater is located inside an unheated garage, keep the door closed as much as possible to hold in as much warmth as possible.

Residents who have no water and suspect that it’s because of a frozen meter should call City Utilities.