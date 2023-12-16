FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Remembering those who served is key, especially during the holidays when grief can sometimes be felt the most.

Wreaths Across America wants to honor those who have served by providing gravesites with wreaths this holiday season. This usually country-wide celebration has come to Fort Wayne’s own Lindenwood Ceremony where thousands of veterans are buried dating back to the Civil War and Fort Wayne’s Founding Fathers.

The Wreath Placement and Ceremony will take Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon. The wreaths are used to remember and honor the veterans through the act of laying them on each grave and saying the name of every fallen veteran.

To find out more about the ceremony and how you can still give to veterans through the Wreath Placement head to Wreaths Across America’s website.

Lindwood Ceremony is located at 2324 W Main Street in Fort Wayne.