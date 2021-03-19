How a COVID-19 vaccine side effect can be mistaken as breast cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A common and temporary side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine can be misinterpreted as a sign of breast cancer.

A normal response to the vaccine is swollen lymph nodes. Lymph nodes are immune system glands that enlarge in reaction to the vaccine, but doctors commonly check these glands in cancer screenings. During a mammogram, doctors look at the lymph nodes under the arm to detect signs of breast cancer.

Dr. Linda Han, Director of the Breast Oncology Program and a breast cancer surgeon at Parkview Cancer Institute, explained why the body responds to the vaccine this way, “One thing that we’ve known about the COVID vaccine is that it’s highly efficacious, meaning effective, in prompting or promoting an immune response. And we think that is this effective immune response to the vaccine that causes the reaction of the lymph nodes swelling.”

Dr. Han also said that the timing of the vaccine and which arm it’s injected into has a role as well. She encourages patients to be transparent about when they get the vaccine so that doctors don’t misinterpret the lymph node swelling for cancer, “It’s really difficult to distinguish why you had the lymph node swelling. And so that’s why it’s really critical and important, the timing of your screening mammogram, the timing of your COVID vaccine, and letting the staff at the mammogram imaging center know if you’ve had the vaccine, when you had it, and which arm you had it.” The side of the body where the vaccine is injected is most likely to show more swelling.

As for those already battling breast cancer, Dr. Han advises patients to get their vaccine and that their attending physician will work with them to create a timeline for their continued treatment, “We wait for them to be done with their chemotherapy, and then they get their vaccine. Or the other is they get the vaccine, and we wait anywhere from five to 10 days afterwards to start their chemotherapy. That’s the same thing for surgery as well. So if a patient has breast cancer and needs breast cancer surgery, and they had their COVID vaccine, we usually like to wait three to five days after their vaccination date, to have the surgery because oftentimes, within that time window between two to five days, they may have fevers, as well as the lymph nodes, swelling.”

Dr. Han emphasized the high importance of never delaying to see the doctor for yearly checkups and cancer screenings, citing that breast cancer specifically, if caught on time, is highly curable, “We strongly recommend that despite COVID still ongoing, don’t delay your cancer screening. Come on in, let us take care of you.”