FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- If you are looking to buy a home, there are more homes on the market than you might think. The trends relators are seeing for the 2023 summer outlook are that the buyer demand has weakened and homes are taking longer to sell.

Same Hartman, a relator broker for Coldwell Banker says homes are the market on average for about 31 days. Interest rates peaked in October of 2022 to just over 7%, they continuously go up and down.

Hartman gave some insight on selling your home while trying to buy a new one.

“Best advice to those people is look into creative finance options that can make you as flexible in the process as possible,” said Hartman. “Ideally what we would have you do is be flexible to be a buyer first and a seller second.”

Not enough homes have been built over the last decade to support new home-buyers in the market today. Hartman says the best time to buy a home all depends on your specific needs and becoming a homeowner as soon as you are able to is the best way to go.