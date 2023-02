FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A house fire broke out just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 3000 block of Lower Huntington Road.

A WANE 15 crew is at the scene. Photos show that the house on the hill now sits with a destroyed facade, melted siding and a damaged roof.

The cause of the fire is unknown. There is no information on any possible injuries at this time. This fire is still under investigation.