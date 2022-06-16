FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) BBQ RibFest is back at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne. This is the 25th year for the event.

RibFest opens for business at 11:30 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free until 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and then admission is $6 for adults 18 and over kids age 8 to 17 get in for $3. Kids under 8 get in free. On Sunday admission is $3 for people 10 and over with fathers getting in for free.

For 2022, eight ribmasters will be offering up barbecue delights ranging from ribs to pulled pork and chicken as well as brisket and much more.

There’s also live entertainment and activities for kids.