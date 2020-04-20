Hot grill coals start house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people safely escaped a house fire in Fort Wayne Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to 7215 Shady Lane around 9:40 p.m. When they got there, they found fire on the exterior of the house.

Firefighters contained the flames to the exterior and a wooden fence. They had it all extinguished in about five minutes.

The two adults inside the home evacuated before fire crews arrived.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by hot coals from a BBQ grill dumped out before they cooled completely.

No injuries were reported.