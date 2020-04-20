Hot grill coals start house fire

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FWFD fire trucks ceremony Friday, Feb. 24_243455

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people safely escaped a house fire in Fort Wayne Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to 7215 Shady Lane around 9:40 p.m. When they got there, they found fire on the exterior of the house.

Firefighters contained the flames to the exterior and a wooden fence. They had it all extinguished in about five minutes.

The two adults inside the home evacuated before fire crews arrived.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by hot coals from a BBQ grill dumped out before they cooled completely.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss