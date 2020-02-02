Hoosiers place Super Bowl bets for the first time in Indiana

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – It is Super Bowl Sunday and for the first time Hoosiers can legally bet on the big game in Indiana.

Sports betting has been legal in Indiana since September and while David Doyle, General Manager of New Haven’s “Winner’s Circle Off Track Betting”, said that business has been good, the excitement has been growing during the lead up to the 54th Super Bowl. It is the first big test for how popular betting on the big ones will be.

“It’s a different buzz in the air,” said Doyle. “We’ve had a lot of folks that’s been asking about it since the legislation passed last year, what we would be able to bet on and so on and so forth. Now that we’re finally here, just really trying to see what to expect., traveling into the unknown.”

Doyle said the Super Bowl is especially exciting because of some of the more unique things people can bet on.

“Whatever is it that you can think that you would want to bet on, you know, the Super Bowl has some of the crazier bets with the proposition bets. You can vote on the coin toss. you can bet on the color of the Gatorade.”

The sports pub, which opened at 9 a.m. did not see as many people as anticipated right off the bat, but expected that to pick up as game time neared. Those who did show up early, like Rameo Hamilton, who hosts a sports betting podcast called “The Moneyline”, came with a strategy. He said the best bet when it comes to events like the Super Bowl is to avoid making throwing big money down.

“You ain’t got to come in here with a bunch of money,” said Hamilton. “I come in here with the minimum bet and win the maximum. I don’t come in here with a whole bunch of money, just throw it all on one bet. I spread it. I spread it out, parlay it, different strategies.”

Although the Super Bowl is the big event of the day, Doyle said they do expect to get people in to bet on other events happening like horse racing and basketball games, but once 6:30 hits it is all about the Super Bowl.

Doyle said the next big test will be how many turn out for the March Madness NCAA tournament coming up in just a few weeks.