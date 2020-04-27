Hoosiers on edge about economy possibly opening May 1

Last week Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said he was “focused on May 1” for lifting the state’s stay-at-home order, in effect reopening the economy. As of Monday, his focus remains the same.

“So this coming Friday is when we will edit the executive order in terms of that hunker down order, in terms of everything else that’s been included to date, but you should stand by and be ready on Friday when those details will be included,” he said at his daily public briefing on Monday.

Holcomb said the economic reopening will be gradual, if it does begin.

Many Hoosiers fear this Friday is too fast, but small business owners like Jenny Teders of Bisque It Pottery Painting Studio are crossing their fingers.

“I’m hoping that they lift it to some extent,” she shared. “It scares me to open it all the way. So I’d like to see more of a social distancing opening.”

Her pottery store has lost 85 percent of sales and had to lay off all of its workers since non-essential businesses were shut down by the governor.

One of Bisque It’s neighboring businesses is a Barbers United branch. Owner Jose Martinez runs 3 locations around Fort Wayne. He and his 24 barbers have been left with out work since the stay-at-home order closed their doors.

“A lot of the customers have been calling us saying ‘we want a haircut,’ but there’s nothing we can do at the moment,” Martinez explained. “The shut down hit us all hard. A lot of us are signed up for unemployment because there’s no income right now.”

They, too, are focused on May 1st with hope.

“A lot of us are nervous with mixed emotions,” Martinez said. “I’m pretty excited, but at the same time we want to be cautious with the whole situation that’s going on. I’m very thankful and very excited.”

Both Martinez and Teders already have social distancing and health precaution plans in place if they are allowed to open fully again.

WANE 15 also spoke with representatives of the Fort Wayne Mayor’s Office, Allen County Department of Health, and Northeast Indiana Works Monday, asking their take on the governor’s possible plans for Friday. None of them want to speculate what will be done, how it will be done or the implications of what is done. They said they’ll react once Holcomb makes his decision.

President and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. John Urbahns had similar sentiments.

“I don’t want to speculate exactly on when a full reopening occurs,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what a full reopening looks like. I don’t know when exactly we’ll be ready for that. I’m going to leave that up to the health professionals to determine what sectors to reopen next and how, but I think a lot of businesses have shown how to be safe in the workforce and keep things moving forward.”

He understands people are on edge.

“There’s a lot of folks who are anxious to get back to work, back to the office, and I think we need to be focused on making sure that we’re understanding what the governor is telling us,” he continued. “How’s it going to be staged? How’s it going to be phased? What are the guidelines he’s putting in place? What we’re trying to do is work with businesses to help them understand what a healthy reopening looks like.”

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is working with the Allen County Department of Health and Parkview Health to produce a webinar series for businesses that starts this Thursday. It’ll cover the health protocols and procedures businesses might want to consider implementing as they look toward a potential reopening.