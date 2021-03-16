Hoosiers have mixed reactions about Biden’s proposed tax hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — President Joe Biden is planning to execute a major tax hike in federal taxes, which has elicited mixed reactions from Hoosiers.

“We haven’t seen a tax hike in 30 years of this type of magnitude,” said Greg Reynolds, a financial advisor and the president of Reynolds Wealth Management. “These aren’t something that happen routinely… There are a number of issues in the proposal that will affect all of us as Americans without a doubt.”

According to Bloomberg, the planned increases reportedly include raising the corporate tax from 21% to 28%, increasing the income tax rate on people making over $400,000, expanding the estate tax, paring back tax preferences on pass-through businesses such as limited-liability companies, and setting up a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals making at least $1 million.

“At this point the proposal is focusing its efforts on corporate tax hikes right, which many people take the opinion ‘of, you know, oh those are big corporations and that won’t affect me,'” said Reynolds. “But, remember a lot of those corporations are who sign a lot of folks paychecks.”

This tax increase would be used to help pay for the $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package that President Biden signed into law last Thursday, which is something one Hoosier told WANE 15 she’s not happy about.

“Congressmen and stuff are saying ‘yeah, because we dangle the carrot,’ and now they want to raise the taxes after they give you the carrot,” said one Fort Wayne resident who wished to remain unnamed. The same resident also said she “doesn’t feel safe and secure in her future like she used to.”

On the other hand, another Fort Wayne resident who also did not want to give out her name said she’s “all for” the tax hike.

“I think these big corporations and millionaires and billionaires have only gotten richer during the pandemic, and everyone else has struggled,” the resident said. “They don’t really pay their fair share of taxes and, you know, none of it really trickles down to the working people.”

Reynolds said that the proposal includes language that would potentially reduce or eliminate small business owners ability to fully write off or pass through certain expenses and deductions down to their personal tax return.

“Which could potentially forever change the landscape of taxation in the United States,” said Reynolds. “It will have a potential negative impact across the entire country. We will all feel that through either higher prices or lower income for either ourselves or people that we know that that own or operate their own small business.”

Reynolds said that the “only positive” he thinks can come from the hike is more money going towards paying down debt or funding infrastructure projects.

A date for an announcement about the proposed tax hike has not yet been set. However, if it’s passed, Reynolds expects that the county will see an impact right away.

“I don’t think that there’ll be a major lag from the passage of it,” said Reynolds.