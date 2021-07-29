Hoosiers caught on phone while driving will now get 4 points added to license

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, Indiana officials announced that anyone caught using their phone while driving will get points added to their license. According to state police, violating the hands free law is one of the most common driving infractions lately.

“You all see it everyday at a stop light or driving down the road, it’s a very prevalent, a very prevalent offense,” said Captain Ron Galaviz, an Indiana State Police officer. “It’s a behavior that needs to be changed, needs to be curbed.”

Four points will be added to the license. A person’s license is suspended at 20 points – however, points do come off your record after 24 months.

Police also say as school is starting up again soon, school buses will be back on the roads. Officers encourage drivers to slow down and obey school bus signs.