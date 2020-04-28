Hoosier shares antibody test experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A quick prick of the finger is producing data for state leaders.

Indiana’s State Department Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the antibody test is a scientific study and its data will provide the information needed for plans to reopen the Hoosier state.

According to the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, before this the state was only collecting data from people who were already sick.

“If we are only testing people with the most serious symptoms it seems like we are only looking at the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr. Mir Menachemi, professor and Fairbanks Endowed chair. “What our study allows us to do is look below the water and see the entire iceberg and try and get a sense of how large it is and how it’s affecting communities differently.”

For the first wave, around 10,000 invites were sent out and doctors are hoping at least 5,000 people are tested.

“This accurately reflects racial, ethnic and geographic demographics of our state,” said Dr. Box.

Melissa Fordeck was one of those Hoosiers. She received a text message with an access code to preregister on the state government’s website. Not only did Fordeck take the antibody test, but she was also tested for did the nasal swab for the COVID-19.

“It feels like it is touching your brain, there is some pain and discomfort,” said Fordeck. “I mean my eyes watered but it only lasted for 30 to 45 seconds and I didn’t have any soreness afterwards.”

Fordeck is an essential worker and says taking the test gave her a piece of mind but she is also grateful to help out her state in its time of need.

“It makes me feel good to know that I can be apart of helping things move forward,” said Fordeck. “Whether it keeps the stay at home longer or to start opening things up.”

The results for nasal swabs COVID-19 testing will available within 72 to 96 hours while the blood samples for the antibody will be tested at a later date.