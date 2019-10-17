Hoosier Lotto ticket sold in Fort Wayne wins $5.2 million

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — There’s a new multi-millionaire among us.

Hoosier Lottery officials announced Thursday that a ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s Hoosier Lotto jackpot drawing.

The jackpot: an estimated $5.2 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at Meijer at 5909 Illinois Road in Fort Wayne. The winning numbers are 12-18-21-25-32-42.

Hoosier Lottery officials encouraged players to check their tickets.

Their advice for the lucky winner: Ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Hoosier Lotto jackpot odds are 1 in 9,366,819. Overall Odds are 1 in 6.