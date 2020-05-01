Hoosier legislators discuss the possibility of reopening state in Town Hall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana’s Congressional leaders addressed Hoosier COVID-19 concerns in a town hall broadcast all across the state Thursday evening.

Indiana’s senators, Sens. Mike Braun (R) and Todd Young (R), and eight of the nine representatives in the House took part in an Indiana Town Hall, where one of the big topics was whether Indiana is ready to reopen.

“This is going to be the most important part because we cannot backslide on the disease yet we’ve got to be entrepreneurial in trying to get this economy restarted,” said Braun.

Talks of restarting the state come with the possible expiration of Governor Eric Holcomb’s Stay at Home order. The seven Republican representatives, Reps. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown), Jim Banks (R-Columbia City), Jim Baird (R-Greencastle), Susan Brooks (R-Carmel), Greg Pence (R-Columbus), Larry Bucshon (R-Newburgh), and Trey Hollingsworth (R-Jeffersonville) said they feel Indiana is ready to reopen, but Democratic Congressmen Andre Carson (D-Indianapolis) was not as sure. Carson said he needs to hear more from health leaders, but there are two sides to the issue, and compromise will be key.

“We’re going to have to balance listening to employees’ concerns while at the same time meeting the needs of our families who need income to come in to be stable, so we’re seeing a transition of sorts,” said Carson.

The Town Hall comes as Simon Malls announced a reopening of malls in ten states — including Indiana — and as hundreds of employees testing positive for the new coronavirus at a Tyson Foods plant in Logansport. Congressman Pence said that when Indiana does reopen, it is unlikely to be immediately operating at 100 percent. Banks said that when the gears do start turning again, Hoosiers will be looking towards local leaders when it comes to safety measures.

“We need our local health officials, our state health officials, and our federal health officials to work together to define what the new normal and the new social norms, the new precautions that we need to take as a society, as workers working in facilities all over the state of Indiana and all over the country need to take,” said Banks.

As of now, the Stay at Home Order ends Friday night at midnight. Holcomb said earlier this week he will announce whether or not he will be extending the stay at home order before then.