FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Sunday, Fort Wayne residents gathered for an art class to express their creativity and create custom hula hoops.

Local realtor Linda Duesler hosted the class and taught herself how to make hula hoops that are larger and heavier than those typically found in stores, according to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

The class provided all the materials participants needs to make a hula hoop, including tubing, wrapping colors and sound effects.

Duesler hosted the class at Park Foundation Pavilion in Promenade Park.