ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Members of the National Honor Society at East Allen University (EAU) gave gifts to families Wednesday during their annual Holiday Angel event.

This event began at EAU in 2017. It was inspired by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Holiday Angel aligns with the National Honor Society’s main mission: community service.

Students in the Honor Society at EAU adopt families with students at Southwick Elementary and Prince Chapman Academy. Then, they go out and buy gifts with their own money.

“Every year we just ask the kids, we’ve done this Holiday Angel event in the past. Do you want to do it again?” said EAU school counselor Tina Antrim. “And that’s always a resounding ‘Yes, we want to do it again.'”

Holiday Angel is all about giving during the holiday season and making people smile. But the hope is it will create a lasting impact for the children on the receiving end.

“How cool would it be for these little kids to come to EAU and then be part of National Honor Society and buy for other kids,” Antrim said. “And I think the memories that these kids have from something like tonight is just something that they will remember for a long time.”

According to Myron Cowherd, a graduate of Paul Harding High School, it also sets a good example. His granddaughter received gifts at the event.

“Of the students that gave to her, one of them was going to be a teacher,” Cowherd said. “And that’s exactly what [my granddaughter] wants to be when she grows up. So it’s just getting that interaction; it’s going to create an impact for her.”

More than 30 children received gifts at Holiday Angel.