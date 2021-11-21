Honor loved ones with a light at annual nonprofit memorial

Lit tree from the 2019 lighting.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Honor a loved one this holiday season with a local nonprofit’s ceremonial tree lighting.

Sunday night marks the 36th Annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting with Visiting Nurse care.

Head downtown at 5 p.m. to the performing arts center at the University of Saint Francis for the opportunity to remember a loved one with a symbolic light added to the tree during a memorial service.

The purchase of a light helps support the hospice and palliative care services and grief support at Visiting Nurse, the organization explained on Facebook.

This year’s event features performances by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and guest speakers.

Masks and social distancing are required.