Honor Flights canceled for 2021

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – Honor Flights have been cancelled for the remainder of the year, the organization’s president Dennis L. Covert announced Sunday.

Covert said in a Facebook post the cancellations are “due to unforeseen logistical issues and continuing changing COVID protocols.”

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana had scheduled flights for October 6 and October 27. The flights are the postponed flights from spring 2020.

Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the October 6 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will automatically be re-scheduled for the April 2022 Honor Flight. Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the October 27 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will automatically be re-scheduled for the May 2022 Honor Flight.

Honor Flight Facebook post

“We are very sorry to have to cancel these fall flights and we are extremely hopeful to be able to transport our Veterans to Washington, D.C. in 2022,” Covert said in the Facebook post.

Questions are directed to the Honor Flight phone number 260-633-0049.