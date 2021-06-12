Honor Flight to hold ‘A Drive-Thru Salute To All Veterans’ on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) is presenting “A Drive Thru Salute to All Veterans” at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

The salute will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Patriot Guard and Corvette Club are among the groups expected to be in attendance.

According to the organization, the event is planned as an opportunity for HFNEI to stay connected with all veterans. This includes those who have patiently waited for clearance to resume Honor Flights.

“Our most recent update from Honor Flight National Network is that we are tentatively to resume flights after August 15th,” said Dennis Covert, the HFNEI President. “We hope that the veterans attending this Drive Thru event will get a small taste of what our homecomings are like when we return from a flight.”

All cars are asked to enter from Parnell Ave. and will exit onto Coliseum after navigating the celebration corridor.