FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to a local radio station’s fundraiser, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana announced it will be adding a fifth Honor Flight to its schedule in 2023.

The additional flight will be dedicated to veterans who have received a Purple Heart medal, which is only awarded to veterans who were wounded or killed during military service.

Honor Flight NEI received the extra funding after being named the 75th annual Penny Pitch recipient by WOWO radio.

“We are thankful to WOWO for selecting Honor Flight as their Penny Pitch recipient for 2023, and the generosity of their audience, allowing us to honor these extraordinary heroes,” said Honor Flight NEI President Cathy Berkshire.

Honor Flight NEI will be taking the first 85 Purple Heart veterans who apply.

“The Honor Flight Network is enthusiastic to support this first-of-its-kind all Purple Heart veteran Honor Flight trip by Honor Flight NEI,” said Meredith Rosenbeck, Honor Flight Network CEO.