Honor Flight full of families heading to D.C.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another group of local veterans is set to make the trip to Washington D.C. as part of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

Wednesday marks the organization’s 33rd flight out of Fort Wayne.

The trip always provides memorable experiences for the veterans, as they get to see the memorials built in their honor alongside fellow service members.

The experience can be especially moving when those veterans travel with a loved one, or multiple loved ones.

That’s the case for Honor Flight NEI #33. In a rare turn of fate, there are at least three groups of veterans who will be making the trip alongside brothers, sons, daughters, and other family members who have also served or currently serve in the military – the Bartons, the Bandors, and the Odiers.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson is going along on this month’s trip to Washington D.C. She’ll be following the experience of one of those families and will share their story during a special “Veterans’ Voices” program on Veterans Day.

The entire group of veterans on flight #33 consists of 87 total veterans. It’s made up of 13 WWII veterans, 60 Korea veterans, eight veterans who served during the Cold War, and six Vietnam War veterans.

Since the Northeast Indiana branch of Honor Flight began, the organization has taken 2,371 veterans to Washington D.C. for an unforgettable experience.

The public is invited and encouraged to gather at Fort Wayne International Airport’s main terminal Wednesday night for a patriotic welcome home. The flight is expected to arrive around 9 p.m. You can follow more timely updates on the group’s location through the HFNEI Facebook page.