(WANE) — After securing a new, fifth flight specifically for Purple Heart recipients in November 2022, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) announced the date for the upcoming flight Monday.

The flight will fall on National Purple Heart Day, which is celebrated Aug. 7, 2023.

The trip will be the fifth flight during the 2023 HFNEI flying season and marks the largest nationwide Honor Flight trip dedicated to Purple Heart recipients.

The flight will take 85 Purple Heart recipients to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

HFNEI received the extra funding for the flight after being named the 75th annual Penny Pitch recipient by WOWO radio in November.

“The Honor Flight Network is enthusiastic to support this first-of-its-kind all Purple Heart veteran Honor Flight trip by Honor Flight NEI,” said Meredith Rosenbeck, Honor Flight Network CEO, in November.

The organization said planning for the trip is ongoing and will require “many hours of preparation” to accommodate the extra activities that will take place.

Veterans who have not been on an Honor Flight and who have received a Purple Heart are encouraged to apply for the trip on HFNEI’s website.

The Purple Heart medal is awarded to veterans who were wounded or killed during military service.