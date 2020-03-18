Honeywell releases protocol for COVID-19

WABASH, Ind. – The following is a release from the Honeywell Foundations regarding their protocol to slow and prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

The Honeywell Foundation’s top priority is always the health and safety of its much-valued team, volunteers, and guests. The Foundation is abiding by Indiana Governor Holcomb’s mandate including precautionary social distancing to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

In compliance with Governor Holcomb’s instructions and with an abundance of caution, the Honeywell Foundation is suspending all events at Foundation properties including the Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Eagles Theatre, Dr. James Ford Historic Home, and Charley Creek Gardens through Saturday, April 11.

The Foundation is actively working with agents, managers, artists, and partners in an effort to reschedule performances when possible. Guests will receive updates via email and social media as quickly as they become available. Guests are asked to hold on to their ticket(s) as they will be honored for the rescheduled date(s). In the event of a show being cancelled on behalf of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), guests will receive a 100% refund and will be contacted directly by the Foundation with more information on how to receive the refund. If guests are unable to attend a rescheduled event, a 100% refund will be issued.

The Honeywell Center will be closed to public entry including Eugenia’s Restaurant. Patrons may call in to place a carry-out order with Eugenia’s every Monday – Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. Orders will be hand-delivered to the patron’s vehicle. The pasta and salad bars will not be available for purchase via carry-out order. To place a carry-out order, call 260.563.1103.

The Honeywell Foundation Educational Outreach Program will continue to keep students engaged in its programming as well as assisting teaching with e-learning options. Beginning Friday, March 20, the Honeywell Foundation Facebook page will post music, storytelling, and visual arts programming including Visual Thinking Strategies (VTS) conversations and Arts Integration learning modules.

Spring Break Bash offered at the Honeywell Center, Charley Creek Gardens, and Eagles Theatre from April 7-9 will be offered online through the Honeywell Foundation website and social media channels. Stay tuned for updates on the programming that will be offered during this time.

Affected venues contact information:

Honeywell Center

– HoneywellCenter.org

– ticket@honeywellfoundation.org

– Facebook: @HoneywellCenter

Honeywell House

– HoneywellHouse.org

– ticket@honeywellfoundation.org

– Facebook: @HoneywellHouse

Eagles Theatre

– EaglesTheatre.com

– ticket@honeywellfoundation.org

– Facebook: @EaglesTheatre

Charley Creek Gardens

– CharleyCreekGardens.org

– ticket@honeywellfoundation.org

– Facebook: @CharleyCreekGardens

Dr. James Ford Historic Home

– DrFordHome.org

– ticket@honeywellfoundation.org

– Facebook: @JamesFordHome

Eugenia’s Restaurant

– ticket@honeywellfoundation.org

– Facebook: @EugeniasRestaurant, @HoneywellHospitality

– (260)563-1103

Rescheduled shows at the Honeywell Center and Eagles Theatre include:

Honeywell Center:

– Hairball – FRIDAY, SEPT. 18

Eagles Theatre:

– Top of the Charts – THURSDAY, JUNE 18

– Tribute to John Denver – THURSDAY, JULY 23

Shows to be rescheduled include:

Honeywell Center Programming/Dates TBD:

– Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Honeywell House Programming/Dates TBD:

– Cabaret!!!

– Dinner Chamber Series “Opus Two”

– Conversations on Renovation

– Eagles Theatre Ballroom Dances into the Future

Eagles Programming/Dates TBD:

– Buckets N Boards

Cancelled shows include:

– Finding Neverland: Ticket holders will receive an email with information regarding their refund.

For questions or more information, visit HoneywellFoundation.org or email ticket@honeywellfoundation.org. For more information on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/coronavirus.