Homestead student section apologizes for vandalizing Bishop Dwenger’s bleachers

Homestead High School’s student section leaders are apologizing for their behavior at Bishop Dwenger High School Friday night at a football game.

It’s widely believed, according to pictures and video on social media, that some Homestead students caused extensive damage to the visitor’s section of Dwenger’s new football stadium during the game.

Bleacher seats, foot plates, and fencing were bent and missing. The bleachers also had burn marks from being lit on fire. Below the bleachers there were missing nuts and bolts from the crossbeams, which may have compromised the safety of sitting on them.

Sunday at about 5 p.m., The student section leaders tweeted the following apology from their twitter account @GoHHSSpartans:

To the community of Bishop Dwenger, our actions this past Friday night September 13th, were uncalled for, disrespectful, and immature. We want to be a better representation of Homestead moving forward. We would also lie to apologize to Homestead’s parents and the community, for shining a bad light on our school and community. We would also like to apologize for treating this situation badly and not showing the leadership abilities the school deserves. Finally, we would like to apologize to the football program for taking away from the win, and the effort you guys put in day in and day out – Homestead Student Section Leaders

Homestead had won the game 17-15.

Bishop Dwenger’s High School’s principal filed a report with the Fort Wayne Police Department and an investigation is being conducted.