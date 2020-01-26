Homeowners walk away without injuries after house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne couple walked away without injuries after their home caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of Dodge Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the living room of the home.

The two homeowners and their dog self-evacuated after the fire began, according to the department. They were not hurt.

Firefighters on scene told WANE 15 they were able to extinguish the fire within 25 minutes.

The majority of the damage to the home happened in the living room where the fire began, but firefighters reported smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.