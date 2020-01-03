Homeowner: Several shots fired at Steuben County home

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Steuben County woman said she is grateful to be alive after gunshots were fired at her home, Thursday morning. She said at least one of the bullets went through the wall and the kitchen cabinet.

It happened near the 3700 block of South 109 West in Pleasant Lake. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department confirmed with WANE 15 that they responded to an emergency call at that address around 10:50 a.m. after shots were fired. However, declined to share any information about the investigation.

Lisa Bowman, who has lived in the home for three years, said she was standing on her back porch smoking a cigarette when she heard the gunfire. She initially thought it was fireworks.

“I was actually standing up here,” she said, pointing to her porch. “All of the sudden I heard one hit the house and I freaked.”

One bullet hit the home about two feet of where Bowman was standing, she said.

“The one that went over my head,” said Bowman. “I just opened my back door, ran inside and shut the door.”

That’s when she called 911.

Bowman said investigators found several bullet holes in the back of the home. At least two of them traveled inside her home: one into a kitchen cabinet and the other through the wall of her utility room.

Investigators found a shell casing inside her cabinet near the dishes, she said.

Bowman said within an hour of the reported shooting, a sheriff’s deputy found the person they believed to be responsible.

Bowman said he is a teenager who lives in a neighboring subdivision on the other side of the woods. She said she spoke with the teenager and his mother. He told her that it was an accident and that he was doing target practice, she said.

“The kid has never been in trouble,” said Bowman. “He goes to the same school my grand kids do. He seemed like a very well mannered child. He started crying, apologizing and gave me a hug.”

Bowman hopes this will be a lesson to him and others.

“If you see houses don’t ever shoot,” she said “Go find a range somewhere. There’s ranges all around they can shoot at. You know go there and practice.”

Bowman said she does plan to pursue charges. She also hopes to get restitution so that she can repair her home.