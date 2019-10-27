Homeless to homeowner: Fort Wayne woman shares how she overcame addiction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Beverly Ellison is one of many Americans who was once at war with drug addiction.

“I was on drugs really doing bad, I hit rock bottom when I lost my dad,” shared Ellison.

The death of her father sent her to a dark place, but it was the abuse she suffered as a child that called her into combat, using drugs as refuge.

“I was molested at the age of ten, and after going through this process it seems to me that that’s where I loss track of myself,” said Ellison. “I never knew what my purpose as a woman should have been”

Ellison struggled with every battle to become sober, but knew she needed an army to help her get clean. At her father’s funeral, her cousin told her about Genesis and how they helped him become sober.

“God was working with me because he had put these people in my life to help me learn how to depend on him, to look to him for strength to go through what i’m going through,” said Ellison.

Genesis is an nonprofit organization that helps homeless people overcome addiction by providing them with NA meetings and helping them find jobs. After living in Genesis transition shelter, Beverly graduated to the permanent supportive housing program.

“I lived in their apartments for seven years, and I went to thinking I want my own home,” smiled Ellison.

Genesis helped Ellison financially with purchasing a house and gave her guidance. According to the CEO of Genesis, the organization is able to help people like Beverly because of fundraising events.

Genesis’ current fundraiser is the play Choir Boy. This is the first time the play has been performed in the Midwest, and it continues until Sunday, Nov. 3.

For more information about the play click here.