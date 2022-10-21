FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd.

According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”

Clothes, food, and other belongings were strewn about the private property that also had a number of tents set up.

An image believed to the camp from an aerial view. The picture on the left is from 2018 and the picture on the right is from 2021.

Police say the occupants were “believed to be defecating in the stream.”

The issue frustrates Sally Seagerson, who runs Street Reach for the Homeless, a program aimed at helping homeless people get clothed, fed and move onto the next stage of their life.

“If someone is camped on private property, that certainly is trespassing. If someone is camped on public property that is loitering,” Seagerson said. “So in this city there is no way to be legal and be homeless.”

Biggs Property Management owns the wooded lot where the camp was found, and they asked that the occupants of the camp be removed from their property.

“Sometimes those rules get broken, and that’s the reason why they tore down the encampment and evicted the people out of it,” said Thomas Didier, Republican councilman who represents the 3rd District where the camp was. “It may seem harsh, but you need to protect the property of the people that they were encamping on.”

Biggs Property Management denied WANE 15 time to do an interview about the camp or to get on the property to further investigate, but they did send a statement:

“Within the last couple of weeks, we were made aware, via correspondence, from the health department. Since then, we’ve been working with the health department and local authorities to vacate the individual’s unauthorized presence on the property.”

Police say that there were “No Trespassing” signs present in multiple areas around the property.

Police also say that they made contact with one of the occupants of the camp who was allowed to gather his belongings before being escorted off the property.