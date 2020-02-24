Homebuilt helicoptor crashes in North Manchester

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – A homebuilt helicopter crashed near a farm in North Manchester, Indiana Sunday.

An Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson told WANE 15 they’re still determining the point of departure and intended destination.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate and release a tail number after investigators verify it at the crash site.

WANE 15 is in touch with the FAA and local officials to see if information about the condition of the occupants is available.