Homebound Meals in Fort Wayne is working to get ahead of the snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Homebound Meals, part of the Meals on Wheels Association of America, is handling a snow-filled week like it usually does: trying to beat the weather.

The organization says it doesn’t deliver on days where it isn’t safe because all of their drivers are volunteers and they want to keep them safe.

They say their clients and their families are usually really good with ordering extra food ahead of time on weeks like this one where snow totals could be very high.

“We had a phone call this morning in reference to that possibility as well, too. And, we’re always able to add additional meals in anticipation of bad or inclement weather,” Client Coordinator Jennifer McArdle said.

The meals served are all sourced or produced in Indiana. They’re also medically-tailored to each individual.

If someone doesn’t order ahead of time and doesn’t have family in the area who can help them, Homebound Meals’ Director of Operations goes out herself to deliver meals to those people.

McArdle and Umber said weeks like this current one are stressful because they’re constantly monitoring the weather and trying to get extra meals delivered ahead of time. They add that the stress is worth it because they’re helping those who need it.

“We have a bulletin board full of thank you notes and messages from our clients and their families as well, too. That’s just what we do here at Homebound Meals. We’re happy to do it to look out for our clients,” McArdle said.