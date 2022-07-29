FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A house fire destroyed a home near Churubusco Friday evening.

The Huntertown Fire Department reported they were called to the 13100 block of Madden Rd. to assist the Churubusco Fire Department and Washington Township Fire around 6:45.

No one was injured in the fire, which is believed to have started in the garage.

It took over an hour for crews to get the fire under control.

“Due to lack of water in the area, area tankers were called in to assist with water supply. Departments throughout Allen County and Whitley County assisted with efforts,” according to the Huntertown Fire Department Facebook page.

The fire remains under investigation.