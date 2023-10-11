MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) People who rely on natural gas to heat their homes should see lower bills this winter.

On Wednesday, NIPSCO released its forecast for home heating bills. Based on current market projections and assuming normal winter weather, bills for natural gas residential customers are estimated to be 24 percent lower in contrast to cost at this same period in 2022, and 11 percent lower compared to the same period in 2021.

According to NIPSCO, projections are based on market forecasts, supply trends and storage levels, as well as normal weather forecasts. If temperatures are colder or warmer than normal, usage amounts and bills could differ.

Over the course of the upcoming five-month winter heating season — Nov. 1 to Mar. 31 — NIPSCO’s average natural gas residential customers using 636 therms could expect to pay approximately $515 total. This compares to $681 during the winter heating season last year and it represents about a $166 decrease (24 percent) or $33.20 per month on average from November to March.

NIPSCO WINTER GAS BILL COMPARISON

2023-2024 (PROJECTED) 2022-2023 (ACTUAL) 2021-2022 (ACTUAL) USAGE (THERMS) Nov. $58.37 $68.45 $65.71 62.9 Dec. $98.61 $131.43 $110.08 119.2 Jan. $131.85 $180.24 $141.07 167.8 Feb. $124.43 $172.47 $133.09 153.9 Mar. $101.47 128.17 $126.14 132.2 Total $514.73 $680.76 $576.09 636.0 *Note: Actual bills vary by customers depending on the home’s age and size, number in the household, number and age of gas appliances, thermostat settings and insulation levels.

NIPSCO attributes several factors as contributing to the anticipated decrease in costs this winter season, including natural gas market prices are 51 percent lower than last winter. Current market prices are lower than last year due to increased production levels, lower exports due to softening European demand, and filling storage at substantially lower prices than previous years.

Billing and Payment Options

Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties are encouraged to visit nipsco.com/assistance or call NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726 to determine what options are available. Some of those solutions include: