FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Grabill man who previously admitted to having cocaine in his system during a pickup truck rollover crash that left another man dead received three years on home detention Monday.

An Allen Superior Court judge sentenced 38-year-old Jason J. Zehr to eight years in prison, but suspended five of those years and ordered the remaining three years to be executed in the Allen County Community Corrections’ home detention program.

Zehr pleaded guilty this past September to one count of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in his system in connection with a Nov. 11, 2022 crash, according to court records.

On that date, emergency crews were called to the 13500 block of Antwerp Road, a little south of Grabill, on a report of a single vehicle rollover cash.

Once there, they found a pickup truck flipped upside down with 23-year-old Benjamin A. Brandenberger trapped inside, according to court documents. Brandenberger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jason J. Zehr

At the scene, Zehr initially said Brandenberger drove the truck, according to court documents. Still, police took Zehr to a local hospital for a blood draw. The results showed Zehr had benzoylecgonine in his system, according to court documents, which is the main metabolite of cocaine.

Days later, an Allen County Sheriff’s officer went to Zehr’s home and told him the evidence did not point to Brandenberger being behind the wheel of the truck at the time of the crash. The investigator told Zehr in court documents the truth needed to be told.

That’s when Zehr admitted he was the driver of the pickup truck, court documents said.

Allen County prosecutors formally charged Zehr shortly afterward.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, a driving while suspended infraction against Zehr was dropped.