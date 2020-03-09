Home collapses in overnight fire

Fort Wayne firefighters spray what remains of a house after it caught fire on Monday, March 9, 2020. It’s unclear if anyone was inside.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left nothing but debris behind Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to Strathmore Street, near Covington Road around 2:15 a.m.

A woman who drove by the scene told WANE 15 she saw the house on fire and called 911.

By the time fire crews got there, the house was engulfed in flames and the roof was already collapsing.

Firefighters sprayed the remaining structure with hoses on the ground and from the deck guns of two fire engines.

Firefighters on scene could not immediately say if anyone was inside the home.

An arson investigator responded to the scene to look into a possible cause of the fire and if anyone was inside, but he could not provide any additional information either.