Home and Garden Show returns with popular guests for 47th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re itching for a taste of spring during another stretch of winter weather, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is the place to be this weekend.

The Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show returns for the 47th year Thursday morning and runs through Sunday afternoon.

Guests can check out more than 650 exhibitors who will offer a variety of home and garden products and services.

There will also be several performances by some returning fan favorites, including Dr. Lori’s Free Antique Appraisal Comedy Show, Midwest grillin’ experts Mad Dog and Merrill, and nationally renowned gardening expert Melinda Myers.

WANE 15 will also have a booth where you can meet some of your favorite on-air personalities and try out our weather wall. Be sure to stop by to say hello and enter for a chance to win one of four Echo Dots.

Hours for the event are as follows:

Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 at the door, $6 for seniors 62 and up, and free for kids 14 and under.

This year, some of that money will stay right here in the Fort Wayne community to help deserving families get homes of their own. A portion of the proceeds and revenue from the event will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

For a full list of exhibitors and a schedule of activities, CLICK HERE.