Home and Garden Show partners with Habitat for Humanity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Home & Garden show is a sign that spring is around the corner for the community. This year they are working to give back to the community by partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne for the 2020 show.

This is the 47th year for the Home & Garden show where over 650 exhibitors will be packed into the War Memorial Coliseum. A portion of ticket proceeds/ revenue will be donated to Habitat to build a show sponsored home for a qualified Habitat family in our community during the 2020 build season.

Both organizations are working with show exhibitors to contribute donations of materials, labor and more.

“It’s great to partner with the home and garden show specifically because we get the opportunity to be around 650 vendors that are extremely passionate about housing, and housing products so it’s a natural fit,” says, Andrew Gritzmaker, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Fort Wayne, “Not only for Habitat but also our ReStore, our ReStore will be out there and will have a booth so we will be able to educate the public on ways that they can donate some unwanted items, and help turn that into cash for homes, ultimately to be built by Habitat.”

The build will take place in the newly developed Victoria Lakes Neighborhood of New Haven this spring.

Habitat’s ReStore division will also be at the show and you can stop by to learn how you can help by donating either time or items for homes that will be built by Habitat.

The show runs from February 27th – March 1st, more information and hours can be found here.

You can also learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne and how you can help here.