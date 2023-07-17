AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Gary Dodane, owner of Karl’s Barber Shop in Fort Wayne, could soon turn $500 into over $2 million.

Dodane is not secretly an alchemist or a bank robber, nor is he related to the man who turned water into wine.

Instead, he is just a barber who happened across the deal of a lifetime.

“I thought [at the time], ‘this is a lot of money for a used car,’ then again I didn’t know what I was buying,” Dodane said.

In June 1983, Dodane paid $500 for a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda equipped with a few unique features that make it special.

The muscle car has less than 18,000 miles and is one of 652 1970 Barracudas with a “Hemi” V8 engine, and out of those select few cars, Dodane’s is only one of 284 to also have a 4-speed manual transmission, Dodane said.

Video of the car starting up

However, those features pale in comparison to what truly makes the car one-of-a-kind: it is the first 1970 Plymouth Barracuda to come off the assembly line in one piece.

According to the National Automotive & Truck Museum (NATMUS) in Auburn, the car is recognized by Chrysler as being the first 1970 Plymouth “Hemi” Barracuda that was ever sold.

“I get the car back home, and I’m looking it over, and I’m seeing the serial number, and it was ‘BS23ROB100003,’ and I’m thinking: ‘that’s a lot of zeroes, what do I have here?'” Dodane said.

After learning the car’s serial number, Dodane contacted a man who Dodane described as a former Chrysler employee and a muscle car “guru,” and the man informed Dodane that he had something special: “the very first ‘Hemi Cuda’ they ever built.”

National Automotive & Truck Museum in Auburn, Indiana

Although the car’s serial number indicates there were two cars before it, the first two cars were dissembled and scrapped during production, according to NATMUS.

Now, four decades after purchasing the car, Dodane is looking to move on.

“I decided after 40 years now, it’s time to maybe put this in another collection someplace,” Dodane said.

There are numerous variables that can factor into the value of a vehicle, including rarity, the engine type, variant models, the vehicle’s mileage and so on.

Classic.com, a website that tracks sold vehicle auctions across multiple well-known auction houses such as Mecum Auctions and Barrett-Jackson Auction Company, tracked multiple 1970 Plymouth Barracudas with similar characteristics to Dodane’s that sold anywhere from $150,000 up to $320,000.

However, with Dodane’s Barracuda being the first of its kind off the assembly line, he said the car is worth considerably more.

“This is the first one, and that’s why I’ve got my price up there,” Dodane said. “This is the very first ‘Hemi Cuda,” and these are the holy grail of muscle cars.”

Dodane said he attempted to sell the car in auction once before with a $3.2 million reserve attached to it.

Although the auction failed to reach Dodane’s asking price, he said the bidding did reach $2 million.

“I put down $3.2 million and I said ‘if I get that fine, and if not, we’re going to take it back to the museum,” Dodane said. ” I had a (expletive) attack.”

Since then, Dodane’s asking price has fallen to the tune of $2.2 million, and the car is currently listed for sale through Motorvault in Indianapolis.

The listing is not an auction, so the car could sell as soon as tomorrow or not at all, but Dodane said he is not worried about the result.

However, if Dodane does happen to become a millionaire overnight, he does not plan to change a thing.

“I’ve cut hair for 55 years,” Dodane said. “Every day is a fun work day at the [barber] shop, and it’s really not work when you like what you’re doing.”

Until then, the car will remain at NATMUS, where it has stayed for roughly 30 years, until a transaction a touch more than $500 brings the first “Hemi Cuda” to a new home.