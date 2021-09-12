Southern Indiana teen killed in three-vehicle crash

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car crash involving three vehicles left one Holland man dead Friday.

Friday night around 10 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the crash on US 231 at County Road 1100 S in Dubois County.

The initial investigation indicated a BMW driven by Samuel Weiler, 19, was northbound on US 231 south of 1100 S. Weiler was traveling faster than the posted speed limit. As he attempted a curve, he lost control.

The BMW slid sideways across the southbound lane and into the path of a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 73-year-old Robert Hall. Hall’s vehicle collided with Weiler’s, causing the BMW to flip into a yard and the Santa Fe to become disabled in the roadway.

A Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Ernest Volz, 21, was northbound on US 231 and had been behind Weiler. Volz was unable to avoid the collision and struck the front of the Santa Fe. Volz and his passenger were not injured, and Hall was treated for minor injuries.

But 18-year-old Nicholas McKown, of Holland, was in the front passenger seat of the BMW. McKown was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.

US 231 was shut down for approximately four and a half hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash scene. The crash is still under investigation by the Indiana State Police Trooper Bowling and Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist Trooper Josh T. Greer.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Drug and alcohol tests are pending.

Assisting at the scene were Trooper Jonathon Villanueva, Trooper Randy Huddleston, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, Dubois County Coroner’s Office, Huntingburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, St. Henry Fire and IU Health Air Evac.