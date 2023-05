HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Holiday World will open for the 2023 season on May 13.

Officials note the 78th season of the park will be ushered in with two retracked coasters, new food items and new housing for team members. Splashin’ Safari will open on May 20. Both parks will be cashless in 2023, but free cash-to-card kiosks will be available on-site.

For more information on park hours, and to buy tickets or season passes, visit Holiday World’s website.