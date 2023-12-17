FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Tis the season for carols and holiday jams. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic continues its festive Holiday Pops Performances.

Holiday Pops invites all to take a journey through the winter wonderlands, and traditional Christmases of bygone days right up to the present. All in an entertaining concert of traditional and contemporary favorites.

In case you missed Thursday and Friday’s performance, there is a couple left.

December 16th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

December 17th, 2:00 p.m.

The above performances are at Auer Performance Hall on Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus.

December 19th, 7:00 p.m.

The final Holiday Pops performance is at the Honeywell Center.

To see their full schedule or to get Holiday Pops Tickets, click here.