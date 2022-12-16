INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — “From a compassionate and competitive perspective, how are we going to improve?”

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) was thinking out loud about Hoosier’s health Friday afternoon in a sit-down interview with WANE 15.

Holcomb’s Public Health Commission researched for months to bring solutions to legislators.

The price tag is large: $120 million in 2023 and $240 million in 2024, which is why he and Commission members are lobbying lawmakers.

Holcomb said the state can bring expertise to health care that some towns and counties might not have, similar to how the Indiana State Police assists local authorities.

“We’re not requesting $240 million in the second year just to throw money at something and say, ‘we did it.'”

Beyond the benefit to individual Hoosiers, Holcomb reenforced the notion that public health is an economic development tool; a healthier workforce means higher productivity, less absenteeism, and lower employer costs for health care coverage.

Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department Administrator and a member of the Governor’s Public Health Commission, told WANE 15 in August the same thing.

“You get back somewhere between a $7 and $14 return for every one dollar you put into public health preventive services.”

Some lawmakers have threatened legislative fixes to lower Indiana hospital prices, which Holcomb might go along with.

“I’m not opposed to how we become more efficient, more transparent, or more customer-centric. But this is about the most layered conversation you can have in terms of where costs are born from.”

Holcomb said hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and health insurance providers all play a role in bringing down prices.

“We can make progress on these fronts and I continue to look forward to work with the legislature.”

The House and Senate will reconvene on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.