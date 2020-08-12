Holcomb works to secure full school funding, reacts to high hospitalization number

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb has addressed concerns over a drop in school funding due to lower attendance numbers. He has planned to ask the State Board of Education to move back a key date to ensure schools get 100% percent of needed funds.

“The most ideal place for a student to learn is the classroom,” Holcomb said during his weekly press conference.

Despite his stance on in-school attendance, Holcomb acknowledged that the day to count students should be pushed back to at least December. The annual fall count date was set to happen in September.

Both Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box spoke Wednesday on the worries of students returning to school building across the state. Discussions have been happening to produce a website to track COVID-19 cases, but what seemed more pressing is the spread of cases by students outside of classrooms.

“My fear is we will see another spike after Labor Day if people continue to ignore our guidance,” Dr Box said.

Dr. Box listed celebrations like graduation parties and gatherings of student athletes as areas of concern in spreading the virus. She continued to stress the need for masks, staying home if sick and talking to contract tracers who call.

Among the list of stats shared Wednesday was 964 hospitalizations related to COVID-19, one of the highest daily numbers since May.