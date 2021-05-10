Holcomb to reimplement work-search requirement for unemployment

INDIANAOPOLIS (WANE) – Changes are coming to the unemployment benefits many Hoosiers are receiving.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is set to sign another executive order this week that will reimplement the work-search requirement for anyone filing for unemployment. This means people must actively search for work each week to remain eligible for benefits.

WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee reported months ago that this requirement was waived. It was part of the federal pandemic unemployment program. Back when the pandemic rocked the nation’s economy, and businesses were forced to close, the state renounced the work-search requirement.

“I’ve asked the Department of Workforce Development to complete a demographic analysis of unemployed Hoosiers over the past 16 months so I have the best information available to make an informed decision about whether the state should continue to participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs,” Governor Holcomb sent in a statement. “Part of that analysis is to compare our workforce now versus before the start of the pandemic. Our unemployment rate stands at 3.9 percent, which is near pre-pandemic levels, and our labor force mirrors pre-pandemic levels, when we also had worker shortages.”

Holcomb added that the state must concentrate on building the right pathways to workers with skill sets employers need and to attract more people to join the workforce.

The governor is set to sign the executive order this week.