Holcomb: Hospitals can resume elective procedures

INIDANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The pause on elective procedures inside Hoosier hospitals has come to an end. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that non-emergent surgeries can resume, despite a three week extension to his executive order.

According to Holcomb, the hospitalization numbers have improved but “there is stress and strain for sure” on health care providers across the state. Despite that, hospitals have asked the governor to allow the procedures to continue, because they “can handle the load.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box echoed the governor in pointing out a slight decrease in hospitalizations, but said nearly 3,000 Hoosiers were in hospitals at last report. More than 300 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the first three days of the week.

“Please don’t get numb to these numbers,” Dr. Box said about the deaths. “It’s too soon to say we turned a corner.

Dr. Box also addressed a ‘significant’ drop in testing numbers. She said December had lower test numbers than the state has seen in ‘a while’.

Dr. Box and Governor Eric Holcomb took some time to reflect on 2020 during the final COVID-19 pandemic briefing of the year.

“As I look back on 2020, this year has been a year unlike any,” Dr. Box said. “There is no doubt that we can carry the burdens of 2020 into a new year, but there is new hope.”

That new hope has arrived in the form of vaccines. Nearly 76,000 Hoosiers have received their first vaccine, according to Dr. Lindsay Weaver. 110,000 have scheduled appointments. No vaccine has gone to waste or expired before it could be used,

“The proudest moment looking back… is that we stuck together,” Governor Eric Holcomb said about his proudest moments before thinking about disappointments. “When I close my eyes at night I wish I could have done more. I wish we had access to more answers.”

Holcomb encouraged people to continue traditions of getting out to state parks on the first day of the year, but said he didn’t want to encourage people to bunch up during hikes, runs and rides.

Dr. Box also shared CDC guidance on New Year’s Eve celebrations: mask up, wash hands, stay six feet apart, avoid crowds and stay home if you are sick