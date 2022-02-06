Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Carroll County deputies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Tippecanoe and Carroll Counties to honor the lives of Deputy Noah C. Rainey and Dane G. Northcutt.

Rainey worked as a deputy at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Northcutt worked as a jail deputy for Carroll County Corrections.

Flags should be flown at half-staff in Carroll County from sunrise until sunset on Sunday to honor the life of Deputy Rainey. His funeral was 11 a.m. Sunday at Delphi Community High School. He was then escorted to IOOF Memorial Gardens in Delphi.

Flags should be flown at half-staff in Tippecanoe and Carroll Counties from sunrise until sunset on Monday to honor the life of Jail Deputy Northcutt. His visitation is Monday at 11 a.m., with funeral services and military honors at 1 p.m. at Soller-Baker Funeral Home in Lafayette.