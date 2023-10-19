FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 8th annual Hobnobben Film Festival returns Thursday to feature 144 films from filmmakers all around the world.

Hobnobben specifically focuses on short films that in other scenarios may not get the opportunity to get screened in a big theatre.

This year Hobnobben has over 20% of their films having an Indiana connection as well as having a feature block dedicated to films about Indiana by Indiana-based directors.

The four-day festival runs until Sunday evening with different films playing each day.

Organizers tell us that the festival had to be streamed virtually throughout the pandemic, and even though COVID-19 is still something to be mindful of, they are excited for a more traditional festival this year.

Amanda Hille, Festival Chair for the event says “…there’s this collective energy to come back to the theater and to experience things collectively as a group that I think you just can’t get when you’re at home watching something by yourself or with your family.”

If you don’t feel comfortable viewing the festival in person, they still offer virtual tickets to stream the films through October 31st.

Click here for a full list of ticket pricing.